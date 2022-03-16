ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endeavor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

San Mateo Daily Journal
 11 hours ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its fourth quarter. The Beverly Hills, California-based...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Cheddar News

Boxed Inc. CEO on Q4 Earnings, Avoiding the 'Great Resignation'

Online retailer Boxed reported a significant growth in its latest earnings, and CEO Chieh Huang joined Cheddar News to talk about its Q4 report, what's upcoming for the company, and how the business avoided the mass labor shortages dubbed the great resignation. "We've been really lucky when it comes to what we're known about as a company. Half of what comes up if you search us on the internet is how we treat our frontline team even before, I guess, it was the kind of soup du jour to do so," he said. "We treat them extraordinarily well."
Front Office Sports

RumbleOn Reports $440.9M in Q4 Revenue

RumbleOn, a marketplace for power sports, reported another successful quarter — even if growth slowed slightly from Q3. The company posted $440.9 million in revenue for the fourth quarter — almost 47% growth compared with the same period last year. Net income reached about $20.7 million. Shares increased...
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Shares Sank Today

Rivian has already announced plans for its second production facility, so any decrease in volume estimates won't be welcome news. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree misses on sales, completes price hike to $1.25 in the U.S.

Dollar Tree Inc. sltr stock fell 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a sales miss. Net income totaled $454.2 million, or $2.01 per share, down from $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share, last year. The company experienced three uncommon charges during the quarter, including $34.1 million for a recall at an Arkansas distribution center and the 404 Family Dollar stores it serves due to a rodent infestation. Sales totaled $7.077 billion, up from $6.767 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.78 and sales of $7.120 billion. Same-store sales rose 2.5%, with Dollar Tree up 3.1% and Family Dollar up 1.7%. The FactSet consensus was for 2.9% same-store sales growth. "Importantly, we recently completed a successful conversion to a $1.25 price point across all Dollar Tree stores in the U.S., more than two months ahead of schedule, which significantly enhances our ability to provide a meaningful assortment at extreme value to our shoppers," said Michael Witynski, chief executive of the company, in a statement. "We continue to have terrific performance on other key strategic initiatives, including the expansion of our $3 and $5 Plus assortment in Dollar Tree stores, as well as our Combo Stores and H2 Renovations at Family Dollar." For the first quarter, Dollar Tree is guiding for sales in a range from $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion, a same-store sales increase in the low single-digits and EPS in the range of $1.95 to $2.10. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $6.797 billion, same-store sales growth of 2.7% and EPS of $1.67. For the full-year, Dollar Tree's outlook is for sales in the range of $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, same-store sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and EPS in the range of $7.60 to $8.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $28.042 billion, same-store sales growth of 1% and EPS of $7.65. Dollar Tree stock has gained 41.2% over the past year while the S&P 500 index.
International Business Times

Abercrombie Warns Of Weak Margins As Holiday Sales Disappoint

Clothes retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co warned of weaker margins in 2022 after missing holiday-quarter sales and profit estimates due to product shortages and COVID-19 curbs, sending shares down more than 17% in early trading on Wednesday. The Ohio-based retailer took a hit from factory closures in Vietnam and shipping...
Seeking Alpha

General Electric's Gift To Shareholders

The management team at General Electric announced an increase to the number of seats on its board and decided to initiate a $3 billion share buyback. On March 8, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced two key developments that investors should pay attention to. One of these was an increase in the size of its board of directors. And the other, more substantive matter, was a significant share buyback program. This latter case may seem odd to investors who have viewed the company as a troubled enterprise in recent years. But when you consider management expectations for the future, combined with the robust fundamental condition of the company today, this particular move makes a lot of sense. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are at this point in time.
MarketWatch

Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. FB, +6.04% rose 2.89% to $192.03 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. +3.77%. rising 2.92% to 12,948.62 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +1.55%. rising 1.82% to 33,544.34. The...
Deadline

Endeavor Posts Q4 Net Loss But Revenue Tops Wall Street Estimates

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor Group Holdings, which went public nearly a year ago, closed 2021 with a net loss but exceeded Wall Street revenue forecasts. Losses totaled $16.7 million in the fourth quarter ending December 31, though that was more than three times narrower than the year-ago period’s $56.5 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a cash-flow measure favored by many media companies, including Endeavor, because they feel it offers the best gauge of their financial status. Endeavor’s EBITDA came in at $229.5 million for the quarter, up from $172.6 million a...
TheStreet

Walmart is Not a Value Investment

A big, well-known retailer may offer investors some comfort as they seek reliable companies selling essential stuff during an inflationary period. But when that stock is already at above normal valuations, it’s a different story. Last month, just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart...
