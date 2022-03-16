ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Andrew Cuomo considering run against Hochul: report

By Jon Brown
Fox News
Fox News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering a run against his replacement, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. Cuomo has reportedly been speaking with supporters about a potential run against his former lieutenant governor, and his aides have been performing internal polling about how...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

