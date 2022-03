COVID-19 may shrink the brain's gray matter, primarily in areas of the brain involved in smell and memory processing, a large study suggests. These distinct changes in brain structure crop up in both people who required hospitalization for COVID-19 and those who had less severe infections, according to the study, published March 7 in the journal Nature. And the tissue loss and damage seen in these study participants was "above and beyond" the structural brain changes that normally occur with age, said Jessica Bernard, a neuroscientist and associate professor at Texas A&M University, who was not involved in the study.

