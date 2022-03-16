ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

EA to remove Russia and Belarus from esports series

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dN9iF_0ehD52cw00

March 16 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) said on Wednesday it would remove Russia and Belarus as eligible countries from its esports programs, as the video game publisher doubles down on its boycott of the countries following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Players and teams from Russia and Belarus are ineligible to participate in the Apex Legends Global Series and the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series, the company said in a statement on its website. (https://bit.ly/3MSLxma)

The invasion of Ukraine has prompted an exodus of global companies out of Russia. The boycott has also spilled over into sports, with sporting bodies like FIFA and UEFA suspending Russia's national teams and clubs from international football.

Earlier this month, EA also stopped sales of its games, content and virtual currency in Russia and Belarus.

The "FIFA" publisher has also removed the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from its popular videogame title "FIFA 22".

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Ea#Video Game#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
International Business Times

What Happened To Russia's Air Force? U.S. Officials, Experts Stumped

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen Moscow act far more delicately...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Diplomat Tells Russian Ambassador to His Face: Putin’s War Criminals Will Go ‘Straight to Hell’

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations confronted Russia’s representative to his face early Thursday moments after Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale military invasion of his country. Putin declared a “special military operation” in Ukraine while an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council—which is, ironically, being chaired by Russia this month—was already underway. At the end of the meeting, Ukraine’s UN ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, turned to his Russian counterpart and told him: “Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov to stop aggression... I welcome the decision of some members of this council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision, that would condemn the aggression that you have launched on my people.” In a devastating sign-off, he added: “There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, ambassador.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

363K+
Followers
298K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy