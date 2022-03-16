ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Hathaway says that going 'raw vegan' and doing lots of yoga was the extent of her method acting for 'WeCrashed': 'I have kids'

Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in "WeCrashed" on Apple TV+.

  • Anne Hathaway said that she went raw vegan for her role as Rebekah Neumann in "WeCrashed."
  • Hathaway has gone vegan before, but said in 2014 that she stopped because she didn't feel "strong."
  • She also said that she got "very into yoga" for her "WeCrashed" role.

Anne Hathaway said that she went "raw vegan" to prepare for her role as Rebekah Neumann in the new series "WeCrashed," but that and yoga were the extent of any method acting that she did for the show.

On Tuesday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Colbert asked Hathaway if she dabbled "in the method" at all for the new series, or if she habitually did method acting as an actor.

"I kind of do, I kind of do, but I have kids," Hathaway responded. "Let me explain. My kids love me and I'm sure on some level care about what I do, but also just want their mom, so."

Hathaway plays Rebekah, the wife of former WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann in the new Apple TV+ series, which is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name and chronicles the company's meteoric rise and fall. Rebekah, a cousin of actor Gwyneth Paltrow, was a yoga instructor who was behind WeWork's ban on meat, a former executive told Insider in 2020.

Hathaway said that she got "very into yoga" for the role, and went full "raw vegan" as well.

"So I was this raw vegan, and I did that thing where you're like, 'This is it,'" Hathaway told Colbert. "I'm so deep in my character, I'm like, I just — 'I think I'm a vegan now. I think this is it. I've done it before, I know I've done it before, and I know it's never stuck, but I think this is the time that I'm doing it.'"

Hathaway has gone vegan in the past. People reported that she went vegan leading up to her role as Catwoman in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises." She kept up the vegan diet until 2014, when she was filming "Interstellar," telling Harper's Bazaar at the time that she didn't feel "good or healthy" or "strong."

Ultimately, Hathaway said Tuesday, the veganism didn't stick this time either.

"My husband, who — we've been together for 14 years and he knows me so well — and he just went, 'Oh, wonderful,'" Hathaway told Colbert. "And then three weeks later when I was like, 'I need a burger,' he was like, 'Okay.'"

