Johnson & Johnson stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 11 hours ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.92%

slipped 0.92% to $174.52 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+2.24%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $5.40 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

+1.06%

rose 1.06% to $384.01, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-0.66%

fell 0.66% to $78.12, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

+1.36%

rose 1.36% to $52.92. Trading volume (9.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 8.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

