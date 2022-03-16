ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCJIf_0ehD4d2f00
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+2.52%

advanced 2.52% to $294.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+2.24%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $55.28 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.90%

rose 2.90% to $159.59, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

+3.16%

rose 3.16% to $2,665.61, and SAP SE ADR

SAP,

+3.40%

rose 3.40% to $114.49. Trading volume (38.4 M) remained 2.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 40.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

