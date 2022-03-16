Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

+4.01%

advanced 4.01% to $357.53 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+2.24%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $343.46 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

+3.89%

rose 3.89% to $3,062.08, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

+2.94%

rose 2.94% to $138.14, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

+1.52%

rose 1.52% to $46.23. Trading volume (6.9 M) remained 2.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 9.0 M.

