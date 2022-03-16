ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana-Pacific: A Great Stock To Side With

Louisiana-Pacific is ramping up capacity expansion projects as it looks to focus more of its business on Siding. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Integrated Housing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also...

Motley Fool

Why These 2 Stocks Were Great Berkshire Hathaway Picks

There's good reason why Warren Buffett is a stock market legend. His investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), boasts a $713 billion portfolio and more than 60 different businesses under its umbrella. In this episode of "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 28, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, John Bromels, and Travis Hoium discuss two of their favorite, little-discussed Berkshire winners.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Target a Great Dividend Stock?

The retailer recently joined the exclusive ranks of Dividend Kings. Its superior omnichannel powered high sales growth through the pandemic. The stock offers the full trifecta of high yield, growth, and cash generation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

This Stock Xcels As A Dividend Investment

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.
STOCKS
These 6% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats Are Retirement Dream Stocks

Market turmoil caused by several risk factors has many investors scared. As the Chinese curse goes "may you live in interest times." After a very boring 2021, when stocks pretty much only when up, 2022 is proving to be very interesting indeed. So far this year we've seen the market...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Warren Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $710 billion in shareholder value since 1965. These Buffett stocks offer the perfect balance of growth and value as the market corrects lower. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, Wall Street and investors pay close attention....
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

J.B. Hunt: Not Loading Up The Truck Here

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) has been a very reputable name in the transportation business, one which I have not covered in a while. In fact, my last take on Hunt was back in 2017 when the company was going on the hunt, but I was not joining. It seems that the...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

This Railcar Company May Offer Better Returns Over Norfolk Southern Stock

We think that Trinity stock (NYSE: TRN), a provider of railcar products and services, currently is a better pick compared to Norfolk Southern stock (NYSE: NSC), given its comparatively lower valuation and better prospects. NSC stock trades at 6.2x trailing revenues, compared to 1.8x for TRN stock. We believe that this valuation gap is justified to some extent, given Norfolk Southern’s superior revenue growth and better profitability. While Norfolk Southern has seen a substantial rise in revenues since the lockdowns were lifted, Trinity faced headwinds in 2021 due to fewer railcar deliveries.
TRAFFIC
