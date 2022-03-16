Catalyst Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.03, revenue of $38.31M beats by $0.13M

Campbell Soup press release (NYSE:CPB): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $2.21B (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $40M. Commenting on the quarter, Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and CEO, said, "As expected, our second quarter was challenging as we lapped a difficult comparison and navigated labor and supply constraints, made even tougher by the Omicron surge. However, heading into the second half of the fiscal year, we are seeing labor availability and service levels improve, better mitigation of inflation with pricing, and strong levels of demand all underpinning our confidence in our delivery of full-year guidance.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO