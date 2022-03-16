ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RAIDER FEVER: Students excited to watch WSU play in First Four

By Riley Phillips
 11 hours ago

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State is buzzing with Raider fever.

“The atmosphere is definitely electric on campus. Students are talking all over the place about the game. I’m really excited to see the crowd that comes out tonight,” Jonathan Ciero, WSU Student Body President, said.

Campus has been buzzing since the Raiders found out they would be playing at UD Arena. With tailgates and watch parties planned, all eyes will be on the team as they make their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m really cheering them on, hoping that they’re able to win tonight and move forward. Obviously, they would have to go play against Arizona which would be a really tough opponent, but I never want to count them out of anything because I’ve seen them all season and I know how good they can be,” Ciero said.

For some students, this game is even more special. This is Assia Patrick’s first basketball game and she is excited to get dressed up in green and gold.

“This is my first semester on campus so I’m pretty excited for the team. I’m going to the game actually, so I hope it goes well. I’m really excited for it, and I feel like if we all bring enough energy we’re all going to have a great time and it’s going to be a great game,” Patrick explained.

Conner Osterholt is a freshman on the WSU soccer team. He is inspired by his fellow student-athletes on the court.

“It’s awesome, it’s encouraging as a student-athlete as well. They set high standards for the school so I just want to keep supporting them and I just look forward to seeing what they can do,” Osterholt explained.

This journey to New Orleans is even better with the entire Dayton community rallying behind them.

“I feel really blessed to be part of a community that is so strong and is so committed to supporting its students and supporting the athletics and supporting the area. We definitely love our students and love supporting every opportunity with them,” Courtney Laukitis, the Program Manager of Student Organizations at WSU, said.

Students and fans are welcome to attend a watch party at the Wright State Student Union. There will be food and prizes. The activities start at 6 p.m.

Fairborn, OH
