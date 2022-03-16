Boys B Squad Baseball falls to Dreher 11 – 5

Deshaun Watson has been strongly linked to two NFC South teams, and it was apparently his idea to get a third involved. The Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are viewed as the two teams that have the best chance of landing Watson. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, and a report on Monday claimed he has turned down inquiries from all teams except Carolina and New Orleans. The Atlanta Falcons then entered the mix on Tuesday, and they may have done so at Watson’s request.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO