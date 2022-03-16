Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

+14.34%

jumped 14.34% to $169.36 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

+3.77%

rising 3.77% to 13,436.55 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. Moderna Inc. closed $328.13 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

+0.11%

rose 0.11% to $156.05, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

+0.05%

rose 0.05% to $231.67, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

+0.96%

rose 0.96% to $61.96. Trading volume (14.0 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 8.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.