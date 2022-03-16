Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

+3.13%

rose 3.13% to $42.80 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+2.24%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $7.31 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

+4.47%

rose 4.47% to $138.40, Citigroup Inc.

C,

+3.07%

rose 3.07% to $56.80, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

+2.97%

rose 2.97% to $51.60. Trading volume (58.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 57.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.