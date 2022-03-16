Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

+3.89%

rose 3.89% to $3,062.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

+2.24%

rising 2.24% to 4,357.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $711.00 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as eBay Inc.

EBAY,

+1.54%

rose 1.54% to $54.77, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

+3.16%

rose 3.16% to $2,665.61, and Walmart Inc.

WMT,

-0.29%

fell 0.29% to $145.35. Trading volume (4.2 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 4.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.