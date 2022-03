Authorities are searching for a gunman who they say targeted unhoused individuals in Washington, D.C., and in New York City. Two victims were killed in a string of five attacks. Tonight, the mayors of both cities asked for further help from the public in identifying the suspect, and they continue to implore people to head indoors. But as Gwynne Hogan of member station WNYC reports, some people on the streets in New York are still reluctant to head into city shelters.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO