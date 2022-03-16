MariMed sets 2022 guidance ahead of consensus after Q2 topline beat

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.

