ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MariMed sets 2022 guidance ahead of consensus after Q2 topline beat

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Norwood, Massachusetts-based cannabis company, MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD)...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrmd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
pymnts

Ulta Beauty Sees Q4 Net Sales Up 24.1%

Ulta Beauty appears to be faring well in the increasingly fierce battle for customers in the beauty care space, as Sephora is deepening its in-store presence at Kohl’s and Walmart adopts the Beauty Space kiosk concept across its stores. CEO Dave Kimbell said Thursday (March 10) that he’s confident...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Funko Shares Jump On Q4 Beat, Solid FY22 Guidance

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 48% year-on-year, to $336.27 million, beating the consensus of $272.49 million. Sales in the U.S. rose 47% to $252.9 million, Europe grew 59% to $64 million, and other International sales gained 32% to $19.4 million. The direct-to-consumer sales jumped by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Canaan stock surges on strong topline results

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares have popped ~17% pre-market after the computer hardware firm reported a strong Q4 performance earlier today. Total net revenues were RMB2,184.6M ($342.8M), compared to RMB38.2M in the same period of 2020, and RMB1,317.6M in Q321, representing a 65.8% sequential growth. The growths were mainly driven by continuous...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy