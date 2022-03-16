ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Inc. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 11 hours ago
Shares of Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.90%

rallied 2.90% to $159.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

+3.77%

rising 3.77% to 13,436.55 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Apple Inc. closed $23.35 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+2.52%

rose 2.52% to $294.39, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

+3.16%

rose 3.16% to $2,665.61, and International Business Machines Corp.

IBM,

+1.11%

rose 1.11% to $127.04. Trading volume (100.9 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 95.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

