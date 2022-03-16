ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHin2_0ehD3FEO00
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

+6.04%

advanced 6.04% to $203.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

+3.77%

rising 3.77% to 13,436.55 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $180.70 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

+2.52%

rose 2.52% to $294.39, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

+3.16%

rose 3.16% to $2,665.61, and Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+4.12%

rose 4.12% to $35.37. Trading volume (40.0 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 38.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

