Similar to every offseason of the past decade and beyond, there are growing expectations around the Texas football program. Whether second-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns can meet these often lofty expectations held by the fanbase is yet to be seen, as year one under Sarkisian did not go nearly as expected. The team had another down year, this one worse than any season under the previous head coach Tom Herman.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO