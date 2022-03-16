ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kirby On The Lookout For Town Clerk Trainee

Caledonian Record-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRBY — Wanda Grant has served the town as clerk and treasurer since 1981 and is looking forward to her retirement in a year. The select board began planning a succession at its most recent meeting. “I do not have any big plans but feel it is getting...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caledonian Record-News

Northumberland Town Meeting: No ATV Access On Page Hill

NORTHUMBERLAND — Access denied. A petition warrant article to re-open Page Hill Road to ATV traffic was voted down at Northumberland Town Meeting on Saturday. The road previously connected trails in Northumberland to those in Lancaster. Meanwhile voters approved all other articles, including a $2.76 million operating budget, $353,709...
NORTHUMBERLAND, NH
Keene Sentinel

Town clerk race highlights Chesterfield ballot

CHESTERFIELD — Town voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in contested races for town clerk and library trustees. Then, Saturday, March 12, they will convene at town hall and the school gymnasium for town meeting. Here’s a look at the town’s warrant:. Budget...
CHESTERFIELD, NH
Caledonian Record-News

Public Meetings

Select Board Meeting, March 14, 7 p.m., Barnet Fire & Rescue Station, 151 Bimson Dr. Or join Remotely: https://meet.goto.com/837399093 Agenda: annual review of Ordinance for Regulating All-Terrain Vehicles; Highway Department — approval for Winterset, Inc. and J. Hutchins, Inc. to place job trailers on Town Garage property, correspondence from Vermont Agency of Transportation regarding 2023 town highway grant applications, Town Garage moisture issued, applications for Uniform Municipal Excess Weight Permits; requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; Town Meeting warning article relating to town forest accessibility; correspondence from Barnet Planning Commission/Zoning Board regarding Zoning Administrative Officer nomination; procurement of services for 2022 mowing of town properties; sign for Fire & Rescue Station; changes to structure of office of Lister/Assessor; memorial for veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; proposed 2022 Town General Fund Budget; evaluation of appointed public officers/employees (executive session anticipated); any action on tax appeal to Superior Court submitted by Great River Hydro LLC (executive session anticipated).
NEWPORT, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Zoning Regulations#Health#American Rescue Plan Act
Sun-Journal

Canton Town Clerk Carol Buzzell appointed treasurer

CANTON — Selectmen appointed Town Clerk Carol Buzzell as treasurer until June 30, the end of the town’s fiscal year, during their meeting Thursday. Treasurer Vernice Boyce resigned from the position Feb. 10. Afterward, the board offered her a position as deputy treasurer, but she declined. She said in an email this week to Buzzell and selectmen that she has her “hands full” at her current job and that she “will continue to answer questions as needed and appreciate the opportunity to have served as treasurer.”
CANTON, ME
Caledonian Record-News

Chamber Legislative Update To Be Held By Zoom, March 28

The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce will hold its third legislative update of the year, by Zoom, on Monday, March 28, from 8 to 9 a.m. The program starts with a short update from the chamber, continues with legislator reports addressing key issues and concludes with a question-and-answer period at the end of the event.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Haverhill Voters Approve Woodsville Funding Requests, Legality In Question

HAVERHILL — The voters at Saturday’s Town Meeting sent a message. But it’s unclear if they changed anything. Voters approved two petition warrant articles which would have the town provide $298,630 in funding for Woodsville Highway, 104-92, and $146,974 in funding for Woodsville Fire, 99-93, for the 2022 fiscal year.
HAVERHILL, MA
Caledonian Record-News

Montpelier police reverse decision to add staff chaplain

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Montpelier Police Department has reversed its decision to bring on a staff chaplain to support officers and their families, the agency announced Saturday. The department made the change just days after announcing that pastor Peter Taraski would volunteer to provide spiritual guidance. A Facebook...
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WandaVision
Caledonian Record-News

U of Vermont Medical Center seeks to build staff housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington plans to build housing for its employees in South Burlington as a way to help ease its workforce shortage. The hospital is working with a developer to build 61 apartment units for full-time medical staff. The hospital...
BURLINGTON, VT
Caledonian Record-News

RuralEdge Get $1.4 Million To Acquire, Rehab Village Properties

ST. JOHNSBURY — As the Cherry Street Hotel nears completion, RuralEdge has identified two more village rehabilitation projects to address the need for housing. It was announced on Monday that the nonprofit Northeast Kingdom housing development organization was awarded $1.4 million of ARPA money through the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board to acquire and transform 138 Cherry St. and 759 Railroad St. into seven apartments.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Maine gov proposes $3.5M to save 2 veterans homes

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Maine's governor said Tuesday she will dedicate $3.5 million to help keep veterans homes in northern Maine open. Maine Veterans’ Homes in Machias and Caribou are slated to close this spring. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she has proposed using $1.75 million from the state's general fund and $1.75 million in federal money to keep the homes open.
MAINE STATE
Caledonian Record-News

President makes disaster declaration for 3 counties

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — President Joe Biden granted a disaster declaration for flood damage in three counties caused by a deluge of rain, Maine officials said Wednesday. Knox, Waldo and York counties dealt with flash flooding and tributary flooding when a low pressure system developed between Oct. 30 and Oct. 31, causing 4 to 6 1/2 inches (10 to 17 centimeters) of rain in a six-hour period.
MAINE STATE
Caledonian Record-News

William Mathis: Thwarting the Common Good: Public Money For Religious Schools

Clothed in double-speak, some political leaders, engaging in political theatre claim to advance freedom, equality, opportunity and other verities while their actions testify to the opposite. Take for example Senate bill 219, which would authorize taxpayer funded vouchers to religious schools. Voucher proponents claim the bill will advance anti-discrimination, encourage...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy