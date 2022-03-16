Kirby On The Lookout For Town Clerk Trainee

Select Board Meeting, March 14, 7 p.m., Barnet Fire & Rescue Station, 151 Bimson Dr. Or join Remotely: https://meet.goto.com/837399093 Agenda: annual review of Ordinance for Regulating All-Terrain Vehicles; Highway Department — approval for Winterset, Inc. and J. Hutchins, Inc. to place job trailers on Town Garage property, correspondence from Vermont Agency of Transportation regarding 2023 town highway grant applications, Town Garage moisture issued, applications for Uniform Municipal Excess Weight Permits; requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; Town Meeting warning article relating to town forest accessibility; correspondence from Barnet Planning Commission/Zoning Board regarding Zoning Administrative Officer nomination; procurement of services for 2022 mowing of town properties; sign for Fire & Rescue Station; changes to structure of office of Lister/Assessor; memorial for veterans of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan; proposed 2022 Town General Fund Budget; evaluation of appointed public officers/employees (executive session anticipated); any action on tax appeal to Superior Court submitted by Great River Hydro LLC (executive session anticipated).
