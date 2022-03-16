Kirby On The Lookout For Town Clerk Trainee

CANTON — Selectmen appointed Town Clerk Carol Buzzell as treasurer until June 30, the end of the town’s fiscal year, during their meeting Thursday. Treasurer Vernice Boyce resigned from the position Feb. 10. Afterward, the board offered her a position as deputy treasurer, but she declined. She said in an email this week to Buzzell and selectmen that she has her “hands full” at her current job and that she “will continue to answer questions as needed and appreciate the opportunity to have served as treasurer.”

CANTON, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO