Tesla Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

+4.78%

rose 4.78% to $840.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

+3.77%

rising 3.77% to 13,436.55 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+1.55%

rising 1.55% to 34,063.10. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $403.26 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Wednesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR

TM,

+3.59%

rose 3.59% to $171.89, General Motors Co.

GM,

+4.08%

rose 4.08% to $43.85, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR

HMC,

+4.12%

rose 4.12% to $28.28. Trading volume (27.7 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 27.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.