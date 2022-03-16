WD-40 CEO Garry Ridge to retire, COO Steve Brass to become CEO
WD-40 Co.
said late Wednesday that Chief Executive Garry Ridge will retire from his post on Aug. 31 as part of a "planned leadership transition." Steve Brass, the company's chief operating officer, has been appointed CEO, effective Sept. 1. Brass will also serve on the company's board of directors, WD-40, the maker of the eponymous spray, said. Shares of WD-40 were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 2.6%.
