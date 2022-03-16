ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyMichigan Health names new CEO

By Kelly Gooch
beckershospitalreview.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMidland-based MyMichigan Health named Executive Vice President and COO Greg Rogers as president and CEO. Mr. Rogers will take the helm after former President and CEO Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, and her husband, Don, died...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

