MyMichigan Health names new CEO

Barbara Burkart will succeed Debi Mollahan, who served more than 12 years leading the local business advocacy group.The Tigard Chamber of Commerce has selected an accomplished business executive as its next chief executive officer. Barbara Burkart will replace Debi Mollahan, effective March 21, with a one-month transition period in which Burkart and Mollahan will work together, according to a chamber press release. Burkart has an extensive background in business, having previously worked in management and senior leadership positions for such companies as Johnson & Johnson, VWR, Henry Schein, Oregon Health & Science University, and most recently her own...
