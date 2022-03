Ohio State forward EJ Liddell came into the 2021-22 season expected to be one of the best players in the country. The junior delivered in a big way throughout the year. On Tuesday, Liddell was recognized for his performances this season when he was named to the Associated Press All-American third team after he was an honorable mention on the AP list last season. Liddell was recently named a first-team All-Big Ten performer by the conference's coaches and media. He is joined on the AP third team by Paolo Banchero of Duke, Collin Gillespie of Villanova, Walker Kessler of Auburn and James Akinjo of Baylor and JD Notae of Arkansas, who tied for the final spot.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO