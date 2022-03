GREEN BAY, Wis. - Cornerback Rasul Douglas is staying with the Green Bay Packers after a breakthrough season last year. A person familiar with the situation says Douglas and the Packers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $21 million deal that could get up to $25.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO