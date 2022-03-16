Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Woodland Hills

Photo: Getty Images

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - Police were searching for an armed robbery suspect in Woodland Hills today, prompting some neighborhood street closures as officers scoured the area.

Officers sent to the area of Burbank and Topanga Canyon boulevards about noon stopped a vehicle believed to be connected with an armed robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was detained by officers, but the passenger ran off and was being sought, police said.

Details of the armed robbery were not immediately available.