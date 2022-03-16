ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect in Woodland Hills

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmNTr_0ehD2ifY00
Photo: Getty Images

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - Police were searching for an armed robbery suspect in Woodland Hills today, prompting some neighborhood street closures as officers scoured the area.

Officers sent to the area of Burbank and Topanga Canyon boulevards about noon stopped a vehicle believed to be connected with an armed robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver was detained by officers, but the passenger ran off and was being sought, police said.

Details of the armed robbery were not immediately available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Burbank, CA
City
Woodland Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy