Tips for dealing with spring allergies

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
Fox 19

Gardening tips as spring approaches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Home & Garden show wrapped up Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center, leaving many with the urge to go home and start planting. Spring will officially arrive Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 a.m. EDT. The recent warm weather may entice you to start digging,...
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
WRAL News

Tips to deal with mom guilt and burnout

Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's note: Sara Davison is founder of Kinly, a Triangle-based parenting platform designed to support parents to be and parents of littles through access to expert support, education and community care. Mom guilt is real and so is burnout, so we turned to an expert on...
cbs19news

Tips on starting planting for the spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With the recent warm weather and seeing trees blooming, expert gardeners are getting ready to start planting. Spring is only 10 days away and it is time to start thinking about what type of plants you want to put down. When it comes to trees...
psychologytoday.com

4 Tips for Dealing with Difficult Colleagues

Personal anxieties about how interpersonal skills reflect on job performance may make negative interactions worse. Separating our needs from the emotional response to a situation can help us take action. Gaining distance from an interaction, even for a short time, can help us communicate more effectively. Bad interactions with people...
WRAL

Nurse turns COVID-19 vaccine vials into chandelier

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A retired nurse, who is also an artist, is using discarded vaccine vials to create work she sees as a tribute to health care workers.
WPFO

2022 could be a particularly bad year for spring allergies in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A warm March in Maine has kicked off what could be a long season for allergy sufferers. A study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications finds warmer temperatures and extra carbon dioxide in the air could lengthen and exacerbate pollen season. A common allergen in...
CBS Pittsburgh

Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Over Possibly Harmful Bacteria

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular lotion is being recalled because it may contain a harmful bacteria. The FDA says that both 3 oz. and 10 oz. bottles of Jergens’ Ultra Healing Moisturizer are being recalled. It’s possible that the bottles are contaminated with a bacteria that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems. For a list of affected products and for more information, click here.
The Guardian

Country diary: The wasp factory is under inspection

Lifted out of a plastic tub, the wasp factory is spread out, floor by dismantled floor, over the dining room table. The all-pervading smell of damp cardboard has evaporated, replaced by a mustiness, and what look like dried mushrooms sprout from the top of each egg tray layer. I expect all of the wasps to be gone.They are not.
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Allergy season is upon us, doctor shares tips

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The winds are picking up in the valley which means allergy season is upon us. “The valley is funny that allergy season can be year-round,” said Dr. Chris Casso who works in family medicine for South Texas Health System. Dr. Casso said...
marthastewart.com

Science Says Keeping Shoes Inside Your Home May Negatively Impact Your Air Quality and Expose You to Harmful Pathogens

Although you likely clean your shoes off before wearing them inside your home, recently published research reveals that it's best to not even bring them inside at all. Two chemists—Mark Patrick Taylor, chief environmental scientist with the Environmental Protection Agency and Gabriel Filippelli, chancellor's professor of earth sciences and executive director at Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute—have spent the past decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. They found that wearing your shoes inside may disrupt the air quality in your home.
