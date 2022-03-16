Ravens to sign Williams, Moses to multi-year deals

The Baltimore Ravens have officially agreed to contracts with a new safety and right tackle.

Safety Marcus Williams has agreed to a five-year contract with $70 million. Tackle Morgan Moses has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract.

Both will sign and be available to the media Thursday morning.

Williams, 25 years old, has played the past five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He has recorded 311 tackles, 15 interceptions, 38 passes defensed, a sack, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Moses has played seven seasons between the Washington Football Team and the New York Jets. He has played in 113 straight games.

The durable lineman started 16 games last season at right tackle.