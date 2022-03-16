Shudder Celebrates Being Halfway to Halloween in April With Hotline and Fresh Premieres

The Lost City has a Rotten Tomatoes rating and the number will shock you. At the time of writing the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum film sits at 100% on the Tomatometer. That's pretty great for a comedic action film like this. Paramount was hoping that a likable cast would have audiences wondering what this jungle adventure could entail. Clearly that's worked on some level. Beyond just Bullock and Tatum, a cast featuring Brad Pitt, Patti Harrison, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Oscar Nunez has a lot to offer. In addition, the nice breezy runtime is helping The Lost City as well. Audiences a bit fatigued with 2+ hour action-spectacles will be in and out of this one in under 2. Really though, in an age where the Tomatometer can be a fickle mistress, it's interesting to see a movie that's not attached to any other franchise perform this well among critics. More people are going to get to see it in just over a week, but for now, everything is golden.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO