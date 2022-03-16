ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Second suspect in an August 2020 shooting in Opelousas arrested

By KATC News
 11 hours ago
The second suspect in an August 2020 shooting in Opelousas has been arrested.

The shooting, which occurred on Orchid Drive, stemmed from a social media post in which the victim of the shooting shared a post in support of law enforcement.

26-year-old Daveon Josiah Finely of Lafayette was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge in connection with the incident in October 2021.

Finely and the victim argued over the post and threats against the victim were made.

The Sheriff's Office has now arrested another person in that incident. 40-year-old Travis Levar Finley has been identified as the alleged shooter in the incident.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said that video camera footage from the victim's residence showed Daveon Finley and an unknown person, now identified as Travis Finely, driving to the victim's neighborhood and stopping in front of one of the neighboring residences.

There, Daveon Finley exited the vehicle from the passenger side, walked onto the victim's driveway, and called the victim outside to meet with him. Travis Finely exited the vehicle and stood in a neighbor's yard.

When the victim exited his residence, Travis Finely allegedly fired the shotgun, striking the victim. The victim ran inside of his residence and the pair drove away.

Finely has been booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $150,000.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

