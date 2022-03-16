Wisconsin musician competing Monday on NBC's 'American Song Contest'

Wisconsintes will have a homegrown singer to root for on NBC's "American Song Contest" Monday night.

Jake'O is from Loreto Ridge in Ohio, but lives in Plain, Wisconsin. Plain is in Sauk County.

He's a vocalist, guitarist, performer and entertainer. He combines vintage sounds with futuristic flair and fuses rock, pop and R&B in his music. He created the term "Nuvo-Retro" to describe his unique sound.

NBC says Jake'O has built a reputation in Wisconsin by using his soulful vibrato voice, reverberating guitar, and electric showmanship.

According to his website , Jake'O "exudes the “It Factor” aura. When people attend his shows they shockingly refer to him as a modern day Elvis, with musical bloodlines running from Chuck Berry, Prince, and Bruno Mars. There's a duality about Jake'O: he preserves the past but pushes the current norm, is family friendly but is subliminally provocative, means business but is self-effacing."

Jake'O said he is excited to make his Wisconsin friends and family proud on a national stage.

American Song Contest is a new reality TV show which will feature artists from all 50 states across different genres. The artists will compete for America's votes in an eight-week lie event until one winner is crowned. The show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The show premieres at 7 p.m. Monday night on NBC. Click here for more information.

