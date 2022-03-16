ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police looking for missing juvenile

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dSq8_0ehD1Jgs00

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile male.

B’Jauhn Dankins is 12-years-old, 5-foot-1-inch, and was last seen on Tuesday, March 15.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jackets, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Dankins was last seen in Hazelwood, also carrying a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is requested to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

Overnight Braddock Shooting

Police found a man shot in the leg in Braddock early Thursday morning. The man is expected to be ok. The shooting occurred along Camp Avenue just before midnight. Police are searching for the shooter.
BRADDOCK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hazelwood, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Svu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy