Pittsburgh Police looking for missing juvenile

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile male.

B’Jauhn Dankins is 12-years-old, 5-foot-1-inch, and was last seen on Tuesday, March 15.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jackets, red shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Dankins was last seen in Hazelwood, also carrying a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information is requested to call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.