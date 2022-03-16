ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks, Jabil rise; NortonLifeLock, Lockheed fall

ABC News
ABC News
 11 hours ago

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Starbucks Corp., up $4.29 to $87.41.

Former CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the coffee chain on an interim basis as Kevin Johnson retires.

NortonLifeLock Inc., down $4 to $26.11.

The security software maker's buyout of Avast is under additional review by U.K. regulators.

Lockheed Martin Corp., down $27.33 to $421.34.

The U.S. will reportedly order fewer of the defense contractor's F-35 planes than previously expected in the Pentagon's next budget.

Jabil Inc., up $5.40 to $61.21.

The electronics manufacturer reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Shoe Carnival Inc., up $3.06 to $34.49.

The footwear retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Biogen Inc., up $6.44 to $203.80.

The drug developer released encouraging long-term study data for its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $11.08 to $141.34.

The investment management company is selling its minority stake in Baring Private Equity Asia to EQT.

AeroVironment Inc., up $7.25 to $81.47.

The U.S. is reportedly considering supplying Ukraine with the unmanned aircraft maker's Switchblade 300 and 600 series single-use drones .

ABC News

ABC News

