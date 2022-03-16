New spring apparel at My Fair Lady's Fashions and Frills

If plants had personalities, Frill Ride hydrangea would be the bubbly extrovert at a summer garden party, exuberantly greeting friends and neighbors with a cheerful burst of color. This brand new hydrangea variety from Bloomin' Easy grabs attention with its unique ruffled flowers in vivid shades of pink that can border on crimson. The big flower heads can be so numerous, you almost can't see the plant itself. This hydrangea's compact, rounded shape is perfect for planting it in a large container on a patio or near an entryway. Frill Ride grows equally well in garden beds where it will become a stunning focal point, thanks to its thrilling, frilly blooms.
Comments / 0