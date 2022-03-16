New spring apparel at My Fair Lady's Fashions and Frills

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Right now, the big fashion houses are busy previewing their Fall/Winter 2022 collections, but we know that the average guy is just starting to do his shopping for spring. And we know that for a lot of guys, fashion can be overwhelming. Clothing trends shift and evolve at the speed of light; once you’ve seemingly figured out what to wear, everyone is already on to something else. But if you know where to...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO