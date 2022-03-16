ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Amir Garrett traded to Royals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reds announce they have traded reliever Amir Garrett to the Royals in exchange for starter Mike Minor. (Cincinnati Reds on...

The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Mike Minor traded to Reds

The Reds announce they have acquired left-handed pitcher Mike Minor from the Royals in exchange for reliever Amir Garrett. (Cincinnati Reds on Twitter) Minor was an All-Star in 2019, but he has gone 9-18 with a 5.18 ERA through two seasons since then. It's a particularly baffling trade considering that the Reds appear to be rebuilding, yet Minor is 34 years old and will become a free agent next offseason (if his team option is declined). Don't be surprised to see him on the move again at the July trade deadline, assuming Cincinnati isn't in playoff contention.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Browns acquire Deshaun Watson in stunning blockbuster trade

The Deshaun Watson trade saga is coming to an end with a very surprising twist: he will be joining the Cleveland Browns. After initially being ruled out of the running for Watson, the Houston Texans will ship him off to Cleveland, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The trade compensation is now finalized, headlined by three first-round picks. Watson waived his no-trade clause to become the Browns’ next quarterback.
NFL
#Royals#Al Central
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Za'Darius Smith signs five-year deal with Ravens

Za'Darius Smith and the Ravens have re-united. The two sides are in agreement on a five-year deal with a base value of $35 million and a max value of $50 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith returns to the team that drafted...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Daniel Norris signing with Cubs

Norris had a dreadful 2021 season, pitching to a 6.16 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. He struggled mightily with his command (12.1% walk rate) and never got into a groove with the Tigers. But he was much better against lefties last year (.289 wOBA) so he may find himself as a pure lefty specialist if he can rein in his control. Regardless, he's not going to make much of an impact for fantasy purposes with Chicago so fantasy managers can ignore him on draft day.
MLB
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
MLive.com

Ex-Detroit Tigers catcher inks minor-league deal with Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have reportedly signed former Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner to a minor-league contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The deal also includes an invitation to join the organization’s major league spring training camp. The 29-year-old free agent was a third-round pick by the Tigers in 2014...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Royals could blow up Yankees-A’s trade talks

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.): MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports “The Royals are indeed talking to the A’s about Frankie Montas, per source, though Montas/Sean Manaea have several interested teams. Montas seems to be the preference for younger teams given his control through 2023; Manaea is a FA after ‘22. @alec_lewis first connected KC/Montas.”
MLB
fantasypros.com

Davante Adams traded to Raiders

Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package including two prime 2022 picks including the Raiders’ first. Adams will sign a five-year, $141.25 million extension with Las Vegas to make him the leagues highest paid WR. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The blockbuster...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Seiya Suzuki signs deal with Cubs

Suzuki was one of the best hitters in the NPB last season, posting a .317/.433/.639 slash line in 538 plate appearances. He hit 38 home runs and stole nine bases. Suzuki often gets comps to Hideki Matsui, who hit the ground runnings with the Yankees upon his debut. Suzuki, just 27-years-old, could significantly impact the Cubs lineup. We could see Suzuki hit 25 or more home runs and chip in a few stolen bases for fantasy purposes. It will be interesting to see how his bat-to-ball skills translate to MLB, but we could still see him post a solid batting average.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matthew Boyd should be ready to pitch in June

The Giants have become a pitching factory over the last several years, revitalizing many pitchers' careers. Boyd has shown flashes of being a solid starting pitcher in the past and could benefit from being with the Giants. Last season Boyd pitched 78 innings due to injuries and had a 3.89 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP.
MLB
fantasypros.com

2022 Free Agent Frenzy: Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, Seiya Suzuki (3/16-17)

Today’s free agency coverage spans for transactions on March 16 and 17. Spring Training games began today, and baseball is officially back. Over the last several days, the dominos have started to fall with many big-time free agent signings. Several key players remain unsigned, but more players will sign as Spring Training games are beginning. How do the recent signings, trades, and news affect fantasy value? Let’s dive in.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Most Accurate Fantasy Baseball Experts (2021)

After a few months of uncertainty, the MLB and MLBPA finally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, so we can breathe a sigh of relief that baseball will indeed be happening this year, almost on time. That means we get to dive into fantasy draft prep with confidence that the time won’t be wasted. Perhaps the most important part of preparing for your draft is figuring out who to listen to. Here at FantasyPros we like to take a scientific approach to fantasy, which means measuring whose advice actually turns out to be good. To that end, we track the accuracy of every set of expert rankings we can find. There is a strong year-over-year correlation for that accuracy, so looking at 2021’s most accurate experts is a great way to know who to listen to in 2022.
MLB

