Amir Garrett traded to Royals

After a few months of uncertainty, the MLB and MLBPA finally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, so we can breathe a sigh of relief that baseball will indeed be happening this year, almost on time. That means we get to dive into fantasy draft prep with confidence that the time won’t be wasted. Perhaps the most important part of preparing for your draft is figuring out who to listen to. Here at FantasyPros we like to take a scientific approach to fantasy, which means measuring whose advice actually turns out to be good. To that end, we track the accuracy of every set of expert rankings we can find. There is a strong year-over-year correlation for that accuracy, so looking at 2021’s most accurate experts is a great way to know who to listen to in 2022.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO