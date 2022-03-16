ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mayor Adams to provide $3M in cash assistance to Bronx fire victims

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – $3 million in cash assistance will be provided to roughly 150 households impacted by the deadly Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday.

The aid will be distributed by the community organization BronxWorks, which will receive an additional $500,000 in funding to provide support services to those in need over the next 12 months. A timeline for when the $3 million will be distributed was not given.

“New York City made a vow to help the more than 150 families who suffered through the unspeakable tragedy at Twin Parks,” Adams said in a statement. “These families will soon see an additional $3 million begin to roll into their pockets to help them with food, housing, household items, or anything else they lost.”

Since the fire, the Mayor’s Fund has raised $4.4 million in donations to help the victims of the fire. Around $937,000 had previously been spent on cash assistance, food, burial services and more, the mayor’s office said.

“I want to thank Bronx Borough President Gibson and the numerous other elected officials, community groups, and individuals for helping to raise a total of $4.4 million so far and providing their invaluable support and commitment to the families affected,” Adams said.

The Jan. 9 blaze at the high-rise Twin Parks apartment building in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx killed 17 people, including eight children. The fire was caused by a space heater, NYPD and FDNY investigators later determined.

