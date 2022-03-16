ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Julio Jones released by Tennessee Titans, 4 likely landing spots

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Fv4J_0ehD06Kt00

The Tennessee Titans acquired seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones last offseason with two things in mind. To find a veteran pass-catcher for Ryan Tannehill and to help youngster A.J. Brown grow into a leading role.

After one season and just 10 games with the team, this experiment has come to a shocking end. ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter report that the Titans have opted to release Jones just as the new league year started Wednesday afternoon .

Jones first and only season with the Titans was a disaster. The 33-year-old wide receiver caught 31 passes for 434 yards and a mere one touchdown in 10 games. He struggled to stay healthy after an injury-plagued final season with his original Atlanta Falcons team.

Related: Julio Jones and top 2022 NFL free agents

Tennessee Titans cap situation after releasing Julio Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKanr_0ehD06Kt00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans have opted to release Jones with a post-June 1 designation. This means that they’ll save a whopping $11.51 million against the 2022 NFL salary cap. Tennessee was just $700,000 under the cap before making this surprising decision.

Remember, the Titans re-signed stud pass rusher Harold Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension before he was set to officially hit free agency Wednesday afternoon.

Potential Julio Jones landing spots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ix1Yd_0ehD06Kt00
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • San Francisco 49ers: This makes the most sense. San Francisco was in on Jones last offseason before he was dealt from Atlanta to Tennessee. The star wide receiver has a built-in relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan dating back to their days with the Falcons. If the price point is right, Jones could be headed to Northern California.
  • New England Patriots: It goes without saying that New England is still looking for a veteran to help young quarterback Mac Jones . Bill Belichick and Co. have been linked to numerous players on the trade block and are looking to upgrade from Nelson Agholor.
  • Denver Broncos: Fresh off acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade, it might make sense for the Broncos to buy low on Julio Jones. The only question here is fit. Denver boasts studs Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Tim Patrick has also played well over the past two seasons (1,476 receiving yards).
  • Las Vegas Raiders: Could new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels push for Vegas to sign Jones? The team certainly needs more veteran depth at wide receiver for Derek Carr following the Henry Ruggs tragedy and ensuing release.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 36

Larry Price
9h ago

who ever gets him want see him on the field butt 3 times maybe. He gets hurt after one or two games, and sits on the side line rest of year.

Reply
7
Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
NOLA.com

Teddy Bridgewater has reportedly found a new NFL home, and it's not with the Saints

Former Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year deal to be a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday. Bridgewater had generated some recent speculation about a possible return to the Saints with Jameis Winston testing free agency,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Losing Another Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Amari Cooper isn’t the only wide receiver the Dallas Cowboys have let go this offseason. Though when all is said and done he may not be the last one of note to leave either. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. is signing with the Miami Dolphins. It is a three-year, $22.75 million deal for the former No. 4 wide receiver in Dallas.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

2 Teams Named Potential Landing Spots For Baker Mayfield

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport isn’t high on Baker Mayfield going back to Houston as part of a Deshaun Watson deal. The Cleveland Browns are in on Watson and are meeting with him on Tuesday as they look to potentially upgrade at the quarterback position. Rapoport went on the...
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Tennessean Com Usa
The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller linked to unexpected new team

Will Von Miller return to the Los Angeles Rams or reunite with the Denver Broncos? What if the answer is actually neither?. Ed Werder of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Dallas Cowboys now have “high interest” in Miller, depending on financial expectations. The reigning NFC East champions just lost defensive end Randy Gregory to the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Report: What The Cowboys Allegedly Told Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys shed a lot of cap space by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last week. But apparently, the Cowboys are asserting that the reasons were for more than just the added cap room. During a radio segment on 105.3 The Fan in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Pat McAfee Said This Quarterback is a 'Perfect Fit' For Colts

Pat McAfee is all in on the Indianapolis Colts pursuing a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. McAfee, a former punter who spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Colts (2009-16) before becoming one of sports media's fastest rising stars, called Garoppolo the "perfect fit" for his former team. "Jimmy G...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers free agent star shows change of heart after Tom Brady news

The Buccaneers already have Tom Brady and Ryan Jensen back for the 2022 season with more to come. Could Leonard Fournette join them?. In the grand scheme of free agency, a cash-strapped team like the Buccaneers needs to focus on nearly every position other than running back. Giving a running back a huge payday could take away from a number of other key positions.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

46K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy