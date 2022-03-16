ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Woman faces up to life in prison for allegedly killing immigration lawyer

By Sarah Vasile
 4 days ago

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — The woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a Queens immigration attorney during an “outburst of rage” faces up to life in prison if she’s convicted, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday.

The woman, 25-year-old XiaoNing Zhang, allegedly stabbed 66-year-old Jim Li in his 39th Avenue office Monday. In her announcement, Katz called the murder “senseless.”

“As alleged, the defendant showed up in her lawyer’s office armed with two knives,” Katz said. “Violence is never the solution to any dispute. Now a man is dead and a community [is] grieving this tragic loss.”

According to police, officers found a bloody Li in his fourth-floor office after receiving reports of an assault. He was stabbed multiple times in the neck, shoulders and torso; he died at a nearby hospital after being rushed in for treatment.

Zhang was allegedly still in Li’s office when they arrived. Officers reportedly saw bloodstains on her clothes, and also recovered two knives, including one that was allegedly in Zhang’s pocket.

If convicted, Zhang faces 25 years-to-life in prison. She is due in court again Friday, Katz said.

