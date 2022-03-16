ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RWS Entertainment Group Taps Keith Senglaub as CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT1B4_0ehCzsFp00

Click here to read the full article.

RWS Entertainment Group has tapped Keith Senglaub as its next chief financial officer.

A former Feld Entertainment finance executive, Senglaub joins RWS with more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership roles ranging from controller to CEO.

“The past 12 months have been incredibly exciting, including the launch of several new divisions within the company and the acquisition of JRA,” said RWS Entertainment Group Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “Keith Senglaub’s expertise and experience are exactly what we need to stay at the forefront of the entertainment industry.”

As CFO of Feld, Senglaub provided corporate financing strategy, deal execution and risk management, working with such brands and productions as Disney on Ice, Sesame Street Live and The Trolls Experience.

“My career has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Senglaub. “I have had the opportunity to work in a variety of industries gaining incredible experiences with amazing people around the world. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on a new journey with RWS Entertainment Group.”

RWS also announced the promotion of Josué Román-Castro from director of finance to assistant vice president of finance. The finance team will be further supported by Melinda Spurling, controller at RWS subsidiary, JRA.

Founded by Stana in 2003, the New York City, London and Cincinnati-based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical and corporate sectors. Its clients include Warner Bros., Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Hasbro, Vera Wang, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Lines and Six Flags.

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Taps Marian Lee as Chief Marketing Officer, Bozoma Saint John Exits (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Marian Lee has been promoted to chief marketing officer of Netflix. She replaces Bozoma Saint John, who boarded the streaming giant in 2020 after serving in senior executive roles at Uber and Apple. Lee joined the company in July 2021 as vice president of marketing in the U.S. and Canada (UCAN in Netflix parlance), overseeing all of the campaigns for the company’s films and series. Prior to entering the world of streaming, Lee has worked with major fashion and music brands, including an eight-year stint at Spotify. She also had various roles at Condé...
BUSINESS
Variety

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours for Violating Harassment Policy

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s harassment policy, Variety has confirmed. According to a Meta spokesperson, the platform has deleted content posted by West for violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. As a result, West has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending DMs for a 24-hour period. Meta’s policy is to restrict accounts that have repeatedly violated these rules and the platform will take additional measures if further violations are made. Representatives for West had no comment on the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, West directed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Channel 5 to Pay Substantial Damages to Family Filmed Without Consent on ‘Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!’

Click here to read the full article. Channel 5 has apologized and agreed to pay damages to a family filmed without their consent on reality show “Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!” Appearing in London’s High Court on Wednesday, a representative for the Paramount-backed broadcaster apologized to Louise Pardoe and her two daughters for the misuse of their private information in a 2014 episode of the Brinkworth Films-produced series that has been watched by millions. In May 2014, two High Court enforcement agents attended Pardoe’s rental property to evict the mother and her two young daughters. A film crew was in attendance...
TV & VIDEOS
pymnts

UK-Based Open Finance Partnership Platform mmob Raises $6.6M

Mmob, the London-based embedded finance network, has completed a 5 million pound ($6.58 million) seed funding round, the company announced Wednesday (March 9) in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. This round of funding is expected to allow the company to expand in the U.K. and Malaysia, the company said.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vera Wang
Variety

Chris Cuomo Wants WarnerMedia, CNN to Pay Him $125 Million in Damages

Click here to read the full article. Chris Cuomo wants CNN parent WarnerMedia to keep paying him even though he no longer works there. The former CNN primetime anchor alleged in an arbitration filing Wednesday that his career has suffered damages in excess of $125 million, and suggested CNN had allowed several of his one-time colleagues to violate standards and practices in a bid to keep viewership. The anchor also said his firing by CNN late last year cost him nearly $15 million in salary that he would have earned if he had served out his last contract. In the filing, Cuomo’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Animation Studio Mercury Filmworks Taps Guillaume Dubois as Vice President Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Canadian animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Guillaume Dubois as their new vice president of production. Dubois, who will report to Mercury Filmworks’ founder and CEO Clint Eland, will manage current and future productions including work-for-hire and original IP. Among the projects he will be overseeing are “Octicorn” and “Bad Jelly the Witch.” Dubois will work alongside Heath Kenny, the Ottawa-based company’s chief creative officer, and Chantal Ling, vice president of original series and co-production. Dubois began his animation career at Mondo TV in France and has spent 16 years in animation and children’s television. He...
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Keith Hagan Opens New Music Company, Skylark Artist Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music executive Keith Hagan has opened a new management/ marketing/ publicity company, Skylark Artist Management. For the past twelve years, Hagan was the co-owner of SKH Music, where he worked closely with such artists as the Afghan Whigs, Toto, Kenny Rogers, and Robert Finley, among others. Joining him at Skylark will be the Afghan Whigs, Finley, Cymande, and Lily & Madeleine, along with new clients Beth Orton, the Whitmore Sisters, and the Mastersons. Hagan will also continue to handle publicity for the Kenny Rogers estate.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feld Entertainment#Entertainment Industry#Cfo#Jra#Feld Senglaub#Disney#Ice
Variety

Bunim-Murray to Produce NFT-Funded Unscripted TV Shows via Wonderfuel Joint Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Reality TV pioneer Bunim-Murray Productions is throwing its hat into the NFT ring. The production company teamed with tech startup Virtual Arts to form Wonderfuel, an entertainment company that intends to develop a slate of unscripted TV shows funded by sales of nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Wonderfuel (wonderfuel.co) plans to shop its shows to traditional TV networks and streaming platforms, and the shows are also expected to be available on Web3 platforms to NFT owners. The companies said that new NFTs — which verify the ownership of unique pieces of digital content using distributed blockchain technology...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Entertainment Law Firm Donaldson Callif Perez Promotes Katy Alimohammadi Crown to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles-based entertainment law film Donaldson Callif Perez has promoted associate Katy Alimohammadi Crown to partner. Crown specializes in representing filmmakers in all stages of their projects, including production legal services, rights clearance and distribution. She has established herself as a leading production and clearance attorney, serving as counsel on documentary series such as HBO’s “Music Box,” “The Last Dance,” “Tiger King” and “Random Acts of Flyness.” She has also worked as clearance counsel on scripted projects such as “Bombshell,” “The Front Runner,” “Zola” and “Leave No Trace,” as well as documentaries including “Operation...
BUSINESS
SFGate

Film Mode Entertainment Inks Multi-Project Distribution Deal With ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Director Luke Sparke (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Mode Entertainment has inked a multi-project distribution deal with Australian director/producer Luke Sparke’s company Sparke Films. Among the titles Film Mode will represent worldwide are Sparke’s upcoming projects “Weapons of Choice,” an adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War Two trilogy “Axis of Time” and “Primitive War,” a horror feature franchise based on Ethan Pettus’ book series.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Esports Entertainment picks industry veteran as CFO

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) named Damian Mathews, a member of the company's Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee, as its new CFO effective Apr. 2, 2022, replacing Dan Marks. Mathews brings 25+ years of global experience, working across banking, private equity and real estate. Damian Mathews served as CFO of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Luminate Is the New Name of P-MRC Data, Source of Music and Entertainment Data

Click here to read the full article. The company formerly known as P-MRC Data, which houses a collection of brands that have supplied music and entertainment industry data for decades, has a new name: Luminate. Luminate powers the Billboard Charts and brings together MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan into one platform providing independent entertainment data. With the name change, the company also is launching a new website, at luminatedata.xyz. The company, formed in October 2020, is owned through a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and MRC. (P-MRC also is the owner of...
BUSINESS
WWD

Sease Drops NFTs in Partnership With PJPP and Benny Robinson

NFT OWLS: Sease has tested the NFT waters, with an arty drop of five tokens that auctioned off for $160,000. The Milan-based performance lifestyle brand geared to the mountains, seas and cities, has ventured in the digital art world via a collaboration with Private Jet Pyjama Party, also known as PJPP, a digital-native, blockchain-based brand helmed by a collective of entrepreneurs and creatives.
BUSINESS
Variety

Greg Lipstone to Oversee Eurovision Expansion as President and COO of American Song Contest

Click here to read the full article. Former Propagate president Greg Lipstone is making the move over to oversee American Song Contest Inc. as its president and COO, just days before the ambitious NBC competition series launches on March 21. An offshoot of the long-running global phenomenon Eurovision, “American Song Contest” will attempt to try something similar in the United States, via song writing and performer competitors representing 56 U.S. states and territories. In taking over the company, Lipstone has been tasked with developing and growing the Eurovision Song Contest internationally via new markets and new revenue streams — including new...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Rooster Teeth Hires Amazon Studios’ Adam Bersin as Head of Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rooster Teeth recruited Adam Bersin to lead marketing for WarnerMedia’s fandom-focused entertainment division. Bersin most recently served as Amazon Studios’ global creative marketing lead for sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and adult animated content. While at Amazon, he headed up marketing for “The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest franchises. Before joining Amazon Studios in September 2017, Bersin was marketing director for FX, where he launched campaigns for “American Horror Story,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo” and other shows. He also helped launched FXX as well as the network’s FX Now App. At Rooster...
BUSINESS
Variety

Blumhouse, Prime Video Acquire ‘Nanny,’ Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner

Click here to read the full article. Sundance 2022’s top prize winner, filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” has been acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video. The companies jointly secured worldwide rights for the horror-drama, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance in January, before ultimately winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making history as the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor. Jusu is also only the second Black woman director to win the award. Written and directed by Jusu, in her feature directorial debut, “Nanny” follows a Senegalese woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who recently immigrated to America. When Aisha...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Industry Moves: K-Swiss Hires Two New Executives, Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 15, 2022: K-Swiss has hired Anna Amador as its new VP of marketing and Kristina Barclay as its new director of e-commerce. Amador brings a wealth of marketing experience to K-Swiss with multiple years at brands such as Skechers, Adidas and Nike. Coupled with five years at Skechers as director of product marketing, she then quickly progressed to VP of Skechers performance. Barclay...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cerence taps industry veteran Marc Montagner as CFO

Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) has appointed industry veteran Marc Montagner as its new CFO. Montagner, who most recently served as CFO and Chief Risk Officer at Endurance International, will take the new role on Apr. 04, 2022. He will be based in the Cerence Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters and will report to Cerence CEO, Stefan Ortmanns.
BURLINGTON, MA
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy