RWS Entertainment Group Taps Keith Senglaub as CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

RWS Entertainment Group has tapped Keith Senglaub as its next chief financial officer.

A former Feld Entertainment finance executive, Senglaub joins RWS with more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership roles ranging from controller to CEO.

“The past 12 months have been incredibly exciting, including the launch of several new divisions within the company and the acquisition of JRA,” said RWS Entertainment Group Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “Keith Senglaub’s expertise and experience are exactly what we need to stay at the forefront of the entertainment industry.”

As CFO of Feld, Senglaub provided corporate financing strategy, deal execution and risk management, working with such brands and productions as Disney on Ice, Sesame Street Live and The Trolls Experience.

“My career has been the journey of a lifetime,” said Senglaub. “I have had the opportunity to work in a variety of industries gaining incredible experiences with amazing people around the world. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on a new journey with RWS Entertainment Group.”

RWS also announced the promotion of Josué Román-Castro from director of finance to assistant vice president of finance. The finance team will be further supported by Melinda Spurling, controller at RWS subsidiary, JRA.

Founded by Stana in 2003, the New York City, London and Cincinnati-based production company creates immersive experiences and live shows across all platforms within the hospitality, leisure and attractions, municipality, theatrical and corporate sectors. Its clients include Warner Bros., Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Hasbro, Vera Wang, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Lines and Six Flags.