ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to hold free outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3nw4_0ehCz07C00
Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to hold free outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green (Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that they will host free, family-friendly outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green this Spring. The concert series will start Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

The series is sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation, and will feature four nights of popular pop music, sing-alongs for children and classical favorites, according to a statement from the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. The series will be hosted by Tulsa performer Nash McQuarters.

Before each concert, community organizations such as AHHA Tulsa, Temple of Dance and Sistema Tulsa will gather on Guthrie Green for hands-on activities along with food trucks for families.

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Keith C. Elder said, “We are thrilled to share this fun, family-oriented concert series with this fabulous community! We are incredibly thankful to the Flint Family Foundation for their generous support of not only this concert series, but of our mission as a community service organization to entertain and inspire through musical excellence.”

Anyone interested can learn more about the concert series by visiting the Tulsa Symphony’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. Patrick’s Day: What to do in Green Country

St. Patrick’s Day has arrived, and there are plenty of events scheduled across Green Country to take part of. Time? OUTSIDE BLOCK PARTY 11AM-11PM & INSIDE KILKENNY’S 9AM-2AM Where? Cherry Street - 15th Street from Rockford to Peoria. What? Live music, food, drinks, BEER, art vendors, kid’s zone...
FESTIVAL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
57K+
Followers
98K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy