Tulsa Symphony Orchestra to hold free outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green (Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday that they will host free, family-friendly outdoor concert series at Guthrie Green this Spring. The concert series will start Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

The series is sponsored by the Flint Family Foundation, and will feature four nights of popular pop music, sing-alongs for children and classical favorites, according to a statement from the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. The series will be hosted by Tulsa performer Nash McQuarters.

Before each concert, community organizations such as AHHA Tulsa, Temple of Dance and Sistema Tulsa will gather on Guthrie Green for hands-on activities along with food trucks for families.

Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Keith C. Elder said, “We are thrilled to share this fun, family-oriented concert series with this fabulous community! We are incredibly thankful to the Flint Family Foundation for their generous support of not only this concert series, but of our mission as a community service organization to entertain and inspire through musical excellence.”

Anyone interested can learn more about the concert series by visiting the Tulsa Symphony’s website.

