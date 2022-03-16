ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Ruffalo, Environment Activists Pressure Royal Bank of Canada to Divest From Gas Pipeline Project

By Wilson Chapman
Variety
Variety
 11 hours ago

Click here to read the full article.

Mark Ruffalo has a long history working as an ally for indigenous communities, including protesting on site at Standing Rock in 2016. Now, the three-time Oscar nominee is among the 65 celebrities who have signed an open letter demanding the Royal Bank of Canada withdraw from its involvement with Coastal GasLink, a 416-mile pipeline that will cut through Wet’suwet’en land without the approval of the hereditary chiefs.

“We have a voice, and our voice reaches the people. And for some reason, we’re trusted,” Ruffalo said of using his celebrity to draw attention to the pipeline controversy. On Wednesday, Ruffalo also took part in a panel session event that was live streamed via YouTube.

“We have this privilege, and we have to use it for the right thing. None of this matters if our children can’t drink the water, they can’t breathe the air, they can’t go outside, the world burns around them. None of this means anything anymore, and we’re all becoming desensitized to this insanity that we’re living in. And governments have got to take action, but we see they’ve stopped, they’re not taking action. Our politicians aren’t doing what needs to be done,” Ruffalo said.

Ruffalo spoke at the event hosted by Indigenous Climate Action , an organization that supports communities of indigenous people in protecting their land. The event was the inaugural kick-off event for Climate Actions’ No More Dirty Banks campaign opposing Royal Bank of Canada’s pipeline construction. RBC has been the focus of the campaign so far although it is one of more than two dozen banks that formed a syndicate to finance construction.

The launch of the campaign included the publication of the letter that was also signed by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Jane Fonda, and Robert Downey Jr., which was published as an advertisement in the current issue of Variety. The protests from celebrities is notable due to the Royal Bank of Canada’s ownership of City National Bank, a bank that is active in the entertainment industry.

Representatives for Royal Bank of Canada declined to comment on the campaign.

Melina Laboucan-Massimo, the cofounder of Indigenous Climate Action, moderated the panel, and opened it by discussing how the proposed pipeline will violate the sovereignty of the people living in Wet’suwet’en land, as the pipeline’s proposed route will cut through the Wedzin Kwa river, a sacred river and the primary source of their water. Laboucan-Massimo also announced additional actions that Indigenous Climate Action will be taking in the following days and weeks. These include actions in Los Angeles this Friday, an online event on Saturday, and youth climate strikes on March 25.

“Our demands are clear,” Laboucan-Massimo said during the conference. “Withdraw support from the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, effective immediately. Uphold, affirm and respect the rights of indigenous peoples, and stop funding fossil fuel expansion, which is exacerbating the climate crisis.

Other speakers at the event included Sleydo’ Molly Wickam, a spokesperson for the Gidimt’en Checkpoint; Eugene Kung, a human rights lawyer at West Coast Environmental Law; and Hereditary Chief Na’Moks, the highest ranking chief of the Tsayu River Beaver Clan. The panelists discussed their experiences advocating against the expansion of the pipline, with Wickam and Na’Moks discussing the militarized violence police have been enacting against defenders of the land. During the discussion, Na’Moks talked about how those opposing the protestors have shown a lack of regard for the Wet’suwet’en people’s humanity.

“When you talk about money it doesn’t have a conscious, humans do, and that’s what we’re calling on, the actual human race to be human,” Na’Moks said. “You can tell, by what the speakers have said, we’re not regarded as humans, we’re simply a number.”

During the panel, Laboucan-Massimo also shared a video that launched on Wednesday promoting the No More Dirty Banks campaign. The video, which is narrated by Ruffalo, gives background on the pipeline and why the builders of the pipeline have no right to make decisions regarding Wet’suwet’en land.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours for Violating Harassment Policy

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s harassment policy, Variety has confirmed. According to a Meta spokesperson, the platform has deleted content posted by West for violating their policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. As a result, West has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending DMs for a 24-hour period. Meta’s policy is to restrict accounts that have repeatedly violated these rules and the platform will take additional measures if further violations are made. Representatives for West had no comment on the matter. Earlier on Wednesday, West directed...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Channel 5 to Pay Substantial Damages to Family Filmed Without Consent on ‘Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!’

Click here to read the full article. Channel 5 has apologized and agreed to pay damages to a family filmed without their consent on reality show “Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away!” Appearing in London’s High Court on Wednesday, a representative for the Paramount-backed broadcaster apologized to Louise Pardoe and her two daughters for the misuse of their private information in a 2014 episode of the Brinkworth Films-produced series that has been watched by millions. In May 2014, two High Court enforcement agents attended Pardoe’s rental property to evict the mother and her two young daughters. A film crew was in attendance...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Chris Cuomo Wants WarnerMedia, CNN to Pay Him $125 Million in Damages

Click here to read the full article. Chris Cuomo wants CNN parent WarnerMedia to keep paying him even though he no longer works there. The former CNN primetime anchor alleged in an arbitration filing Wednesday that his career has suffered damages in excess of $125 million, and suggested CNN had allowed several of his one-time colleagues to violate standards and practices in a bid to keep viewership. The anchor also said his firing by CNN late last year cost him nearly $15 million in salary that he would have earned if he had served out his last contract. In the filing, Cuomo’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo make hilarious daylight saving tim PSA with Back To The Future's Christopher Lloyd to promote The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo needed a time expert to talk about daylight saving time, and they brought in the big guns. The Deadpool actor, 45, and the Avengers: Endgame star, 54, made a public service announcement to promote their new movie The Adam Project which came out on Netflix Friday with some help from Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Third Coast Review

Review: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Newcomer Walker Scobell Give an Overly Simplified The Adam Project Enough Charm to Uplift

The director (Shawn Levy, Real Steel & The Night at the Museum movies) and the star (Ryan Reynolds) of last years’s smash Free Guy have re-teamed to bring us less a shot of pure energy directly to the brain and more a film that aims for the heart. The Adam Project centers on Adam Reed (Walker Scobell), age 13 when we meet him in the present day, still reeling from the sudden death of his father, leaving him and his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) very much alone and not exactly seeing eye to eye a great deal. Then one night, there’s a great commotion of light and sound in the woods near Adam’s house, which Adam investigates. When he returns home, he finds a wounded pilot (Reynolds) in his garage, who turns out to know a lot about young Adam’s current life situation and state of mind.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Stiller Sign Letter Protesting Canada Gas Pipeline

Click here to read the full article. A long list of celebrities from the film, television, sports and music industries has sent a letter urging City National Bank’s parent company, Royal Bank of Canada, to defund the Coastal GasLink pipeline. The letter, sent “In solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders,” is demanding the immediate withdrawal of financial support for a 416-mile gas pipeline slated to cut through what’s termed “sacred and sensitive ecosystems” in Wet’suwet’en land, in British Columbia, Canada without consent from hereditary chiefs. More than 65 Hollywood celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon,...
ADVOCACY
rigzone.com

Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way

Canada's major oil sands producers are working together on a net-zero initiative that could ensure long-term supplies of responsible energy. Canada's major oil sands producers are working together on a first-of-its-kind net-zero initiative that could help ensure long-term, secure supplies of affordable and responsible energy for North America. Together, Canadian...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Royal Bank Of Canada#Coastal Gaslink#Wet#Indigenous Climate Action
Variety

Netflix Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households in New Test to Address Unauthorized Password Sharing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households — a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing. According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.” After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts. Now, in an upcoming test...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Bunim-Murray to Produce NFT-Funded Unscripted TV Shows via Wonderfuel Joint Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Reality TV pioneer Bunim-Murray Productions is throwing its hat into the NFT ring. The production company teamed with tech startup Virtual Arts to form Wonderfuel, an entertainment company that intends to develop a slate of unscripted TV shows funded by sales of nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Wonderfuel (wonderfuel.co) plans to shop its shows to traditional TV networks and streaming platforms, and the shows are also expected to be available on Web3 platforms to NFT owners. The companies said that new NFTs — which verify the ownership of unique pieces of digital content using distributed blockchain technology...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Blumhouse, Prime Video Acquire ‘Nanny,’ Nikyatu Jusu’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner

Click here to read the full article. Sundance 2022’s top prize winner, filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” has been acquired by Blumhouse and Prime Video. The companies jointly secured worldwide rights for the horror-drama, which premiered to rave reviews at Sundance in January, before ultimately winning the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, making history as the first horror film to take the festival’s top honor. Jusu is also only the second Black woman director to win the award. Written and directed by Jusu, in her feature directorial debut, “Nanny” follows a Senegalese woman named Aisha (Anna Diop) who recently immigrated to America. When Aisha...
MOVIES
Forbes

Royal Bank Of Canada: This Bank Won’t Be Displaced

I first made Royal Bank of Canada (RY) a Long Idea in April 2018. Since then, the stock is up 43% compared to a 63% gain for the S&P 500. Despite underperforming the market, the stock could conservatively be worth $170+/share today – a 55%+ upside. Royal Bank of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Zoe Saldaña Cried After Watching 20 Minutes of ‘Avatar 2’: ‘You Have to Brace Yourself’

Click here to read the full article. Zoe Saldaña has a message for moviegoers ahead of the release of “Avatar 2” this December: “It’s definitely a leap from the first ‘Avatar,’ so you have to brace yourself for it. It’s going to be an adventure you wont forget.” James Cameron has spent well over a decade developing the sequel to his record-breaking “Avatar,” which will once again star Saldaña and Sam Worthington. “I can get choked up just talking about it,” Saldaña told reporter Kevin McCarthy (via People) about the “Avatar” sequel. “I was able to see just 20 minutes of...
MOVIES
Variety

Luminate Is the New Name of P-MRC Data, Source of Music and Entertainment Data

Click here to read the full article. The company formerly known as P-MRC Data, which houses a collection of brands that have supplied music and entertainment industry data for decades, has a new name: Luminate. Luminate powers the Billboard Charts and brings together MRC Data (formerly Nielsen Music), Variety Business Intelligence, Music Connect, BDS Radio and SoundScan into one platform providing independent entertainment data. With the name change, the company also is launching a new website, at luminatedata.xyz. The company, formed in October 2020, is owned through a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and MRC. (P-MRC also is the owner of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Rooster Teeth Hires Amazon Studios’ Adam Bersin as Head of Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Rooster Teeth recruited Adam Bersin to lead marketing for WarnerMedia’s fandom-focused entertainment division. Bersin most recently served as Amazon Studios’ global creative marketing lead for sci-fi, fantasy, superhero and adult animated content. While at Amazon, he headed up marketing for “The Boys,” one of Prime Video’s biggest franchises. Before joining Amazon Studios in September 2017, Bersin was marketing director for FX, where he launched campaigns for “American Horror Story,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Fargo” and other shows. He also helped launched FXX as well as the network’s FX Now App. At Rooster...
BUSINESS
Variety

American Cinematheque Announces ‘New Jack City’ Special Screening Event – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. The American Cinematheque has announced a “New Jack City” Special Screening Event on April 9 followed by a Q&A with director Mario Van Peebles. “New Jack City’ getting shut down in Westwood in 1991 is indicative of a confluence of violence against Black people on-screen and off-screen in real life. This is a legacy of film and television that actively continues to haunt us today,” said series co-curator Roya Rastegar. “We often talk about the power of film to represent marginalized communities. But the burden to ‘be real’ and authentically represent one’s community can...
MOVIES
Variety

Hakeem Kae-Kazim’s ‘It’s the Blackness’ Sets Cast: Kalu Ikeagwu, Marcy Dolapo Oni to Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Kalu Ikeagwu and Marcy Dolapo Oni have been tapped to star in “It’s the Blackness,” the debut feature from actor turned director Hakeem Kae-Kazim. Ikeagwu (“30 Days”) and Oni (“Diary of a Lagos Girl”) will play Mr and Mrs Baba-Lola in the film. They are joined by Daniel Davids (“Meet the Adebanjos”), Matthew J. Morrison (“Inexplicables”), Kierath Jandoo (“Dimension Slip”), Scott Haran (“Wizards vs. Aliens”), (“No Place Like Holmes”) and newcomers Isis Clunie and Varun Raj. “It’s the Blackness” is a comedy-drama-romance written by newcomer Dapo Oshiyemi. It tells the story of two ambitious graduates from...
MOVIES
Variety

Biopic of Boxing Legend Nicola Adams in the Works from Lionsgate, Salon Pictures (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate and Salon Pictures, the BAFTA-nominated production company behind films including “Audrey” and “Stardust,” are teaming to make a biopic of legendary female boxer Nicola Adams. Billed as a coming of age story, “Hear Me Roar” will tell the rise of Adams, an undefeated WBO champion and double Olympic gold medallist. Overcoming personal struggles, she ended up becoming the first woman to hold the Commonwealth, European, World, and Olympic boxing titles. Helena Coan (“Audrey”) will direct the feature based on a screenplay by Charlie Josephine (“Bitch Boxer”). The project has Adams’ full participation. Coan recently directed...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining. “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as ‘The Batman,’ which...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Doc ‘Bad Vegan’ Tells a Culinary Crime Story, but Can’t Locate the Truth: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has once again found a criminal case whose oddity, extremity, and seeming delusion make for an interesting story. “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives” — the director of which, Chris Smith, executive produced “Tiger King” and helmed “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened,” both previously on the streamer — certainly has that to its credit. Sarma Melngailis, a celebrated raw-food chef with a burgeoning restaurant under her control, fell from a perch atop the New York culinary establishment after draining her restaurant’s funds to pay her husband Anthony Strangis, eventually going on...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy