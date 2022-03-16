Blues Beat: It’s been fun, rewarding and exciting

Click here to read the full article. Comedy Central will celebrate 25 years of South Park with a concert at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.
The anniversary concert, revealed on Wednesday, will take place on Aug. 10 and will feature Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Primus and Ween. The fall event will feature fan favorite numbers from the long-running, irreverent comedy series.
“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary Artists and Musicians. Until now,” said South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker.
The concert will...
Comments / 0