MLB

Source: Phillies agree on a four-year deal with ‘proven winner’ Kyle Schwarber

Derrick
 14 hours ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. — After the Phillies came off the practice fields Tuesday, Bryce Harper spoke with owner John Middleton and the front office about the state of the roster. “I was just letting them know how I feel,” Harper said. Sure enough, shortly after arriving in the...

NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox lose Kyle Schwarber to Phillies in MLB free agency

The Boston Red Sox will not be bringing Kyle Schwarber back to Fenway Park for the 2022 MLB season. The veteran slugger has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, per NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made the following comment on Schwarber:
MLB
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Phillies Reach Agreement With Veteran Slugger Kyle Schwarber: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bryce Harper didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on wanting the Phillies to add another big bat to the lineup. Well, the reigning MVP got his wish on Wednesday. The Phillies have reached an agreement with veteran left fielder Kyle Schwarber, according to multiple reports. The Athletic reports the deal is four years with an average annual value of just under $20 million per year. Schwarber, 29, fills a much-needed hole for the Phillies in the outfield. He’s a significant upgrade over Andrew McCutchen after Philadelphia declined his option last year. Schwarber declined his option with the Boston Red Sox last fall to become a free agent. Schwarber adds a powerful left-handed hitter to a Phillies lineup already featuring Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins. With the Red Sox and Washington Nationals last season, Schwarber hit 32 homers and recorded 71 RBIs. Schwarber also set career-highs in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He’s hit at least 25 homers in four of his past five seasons, and he’ll have a good chance to continue that in hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park. On Tuesday, the Phillies signed relievers Brad Hand and Jeurys Familia.
MLB
NESN

Carlos Rodon signs two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser reports that the San Francisco Giants have inked a two-year deal with Carlos Rodon worth $44 million. In 2021, Rodon finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting. He went 13-5 in 24 starts with a 2.37 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP. Rodon had 185 strikeouts and 36 walks through 132.2 innings pitched.
MLB
NBC Sports

Exploring 4 different Phillies lineup options with Kyle Schwarber

So what does the addition of Kyle Schwarber do for the Phillies' lineup?. Let's look at several different variations, assuming health and that the regular group of position players is mostly set. Schwarber carries obvious middle-of-the-order power appeal with 81 home runs the last three seasons, two fewer than Bryce...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber find new homes

While Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes. On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with the...
MLB
Derrick

Source: Phillies agree to deal to bring back Odúbel Herrera

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A year ago, the Phillies gave Odúbel Herrera a chance to be the opening day center fielder. History is about to repeat itself. Against almost all odds when the offseason began, the Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract with Herrera, a source confirmed Monday. The team didn't comment because the deal is pending a physical. Given the Phillies' other positional needs and the lack of free-agent center-field options, it's likely Herrera, a left-handed hitter, would platoon at the position with righty-swinging Matt Vierling.
MLB
Derrick

Freddie Freeman says goodbye to Braves, fans

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman has said goodbye. The now former Braves first baseman took to social media on Wednesday to thank the organization and fans for his 15 years with the franchise that culminated with the World Series championship last year. Freeman, a free agent, could not come to terms with the team on a new contract after lengthy negotiations.
MLB
Derrick

With Rizzo back, Voit likely Yanks' odd man out at first

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Luke Voit has gone from home run champ to seemingly the odd man out at first base with the New York Yankees. The Yankees reached agreement with Anthony Rizzo on a $32 million, two-year contract Tuesday night, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Rizzo would get $16 millio annually and has the right to opt out after this season.
MLB
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
Derrick

Benjamin Hochman: Cardinals could come up short at shortstop in 2022

JUPITER, Fla. — On an overcast Tuesday, the Cardinals’ starters took the field for some fielding. Paul Goldschmidt, for instance, jogged to first. Nolan Arenado to third. But two shortstops went to shortstop. And as Paul DeJong fielded a practice grounder, Edmundo Sosa loomed behind him like an ominous cloud.
NFL
theScore

Report: Rockies, Bryant agree to 7-year, $182M deal

The Colorado Rockies and free-agent infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant agreed on a seven-year, $182-million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, the New York Post's Joel Sherman reports. Bryant will make $26 million annually, matching St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for the 24th-highest...
MLB

