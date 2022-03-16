ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, CA

Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSzHq_0ehCy2m100

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Local fire agencies contained a building fire on Peach Road outside of Greenfield on Tuesday night.

No one lived in the building and nobody was injured during the fire, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Quick response time kept the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.

Monterey County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene to block off roads and give fire crews ample room to work.

Deputies also had to keep friends and neighbors who showed up wanting to help.

Due to the size of the building, the giant fire, the presence of stored fuel and multiple fire engines on the scene, only first responders were allowed.

The post Firefighters contain building fire overnight near Greenfield appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday at South Main Street and Plaza Circle. Police said the bicyclist died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. This is an The post Bicyclist killed in Salinas crash appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside police runs in honor of fallen Salinas Police Officer Alvarado

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) On Sunday members of the Seaside Police Department ran six miles around Seaside High School's track in honor of fallen Salinas police officer Jorge David Alvarado. Some officers ran in fun gear for the fundraiser, where t-shirts were also sold to raise money for the Pease Officers Research Association of California. Sunday The post Seaside police runs in honor of fallen Salinas Police Officer Alvarado appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Monterey County, CA
Accidents
County
Monterey County, CA
Greenfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Greenfield, CA
Greenfield, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said two teen suspects have been arrested for stabbing two victims in a fight on Tuesday. Officers responded to Sunset Vista at Vista Point Drive after reports of a stabbing. Four suspects drove off in a gold four-door sedan before officers arrived. The two victims found suffered minor injuries, according The post 2 teens arrested in Watsonville double stabbing appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police arrested a Salinas man who they said broke into a car on the 3100 block of Lake Drive on Thursday. Christopher Craig Markert, 31, was looking into vehicles in a man's apartment complex, and that onlooker notified police of Markert's suspicious activity. The citizen continued to watch Markert as police The post Marina Police arrest attempted car burglar appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Woman transported to hospital following structure fire in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION) Multiple crews in Marina responded to a large structure fire at the Marina Del Mar Mobile Homes on Crescent Avenue. The street was blocked off from Reservation Road to Hillcrest Avenue. Marina Fire Department said they responded to a call about black smoke at around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire department said a The post Woman transported to hospital following structure fire in Marina appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Monterey County Sheriff
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said that the owner of a salinas tow company pleaded no contest to five felony counts of unlawfully taking vehicles. On March 9, 2022, Marco Damian, owner of MD Towing, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges for taking vehicles without the consent of their owners, The post Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Caltrans clears encampment near Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans was out near Highway 1 off the Fremont Boulevard ramp on Thursday in their continued work to clean up encampments and trash along Highway 1. This was one of several encampment cleanups planned for the week. Seven encampments in total near Monterey, Seaside and Carmel are expected to be cleaned. An The post Caltrans clears encampment near Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife. When the store's Loss Prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people. Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left. If you know The post Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Crash in Gilroy leads to death on Travel Park Circle

GILROY, Calif. (KION) CHP confirmed a person is dead following a crash on Monterey Road and Travel Park Circle at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. It was determined to be a passenger vehicle versus a semi-truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle was found dead as soon as emergency responders arrived. The crash ruptured the fuel tank The post Crash in Gilroy leads to death on Travel Park Circle appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Body found in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Watsonville Police confirmed a body was found near the overpass at Green Valley Road and Highway 1. Police said the body is of a male. They do not know how long the body was there and no word yet on the cause of death. This is an ongoing investigation. KION will continue The post Body found in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Jose Police officer passes overnight

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The San Jose Police Department announced the sudden death of a San Jose Police Officer. Officer DeJon Packer passed Sunday night only a year after graduating from the police academy. "He was beloved by the San Jose community and was a celebrated former SJSU football player," said the San Jose Police The post San Jose Police officer passes overnight appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

STOCKTON, Calif (KION-TV)-- Stockton Police are looking for four armed robbers after one of them posed as a candy salesman to get into a person's home. On Monday on the 10300 block of Joplin Lane, just before 2 p.m., a 39-year-old woman answered the door to who she believed was a candy salesman. The man The post WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery appeared first on KION546.
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Greenfield neighborhoods targeted in catalytic converter thefts

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department said on Sunday night there were a string of catalytic converter thefts. This comes as Monterey County has started efforts to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts. Police told KION on March 6, it had a string of six catalytic converter thefts. The thefts happened after midnight.  Greenfield Police The post Greenfield neighborhoods targeted in catalytic converter thefts appeared first on KION546.
GREENFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Card skimmer found in Capitola ATM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Capitola Police Officers found a card skimmer at an ATM on Monday at Comerica Bank. Officers went to 1960 41st Avenue for reports of employees finding a skimming device while servicing an ATM. While investigating, employees found out that an unknown subject placed the skimming device on Saturday, March 4, at around The post Card skimmer found in Capitola ATM appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy