Bucs restructure Shaq Barrett's contract, create cap space

By Chelena Goldman
 11 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The exact details of the new contract have not been made public, although ProFootball Talk suggests a portion of Barrett's salary for next season was converted into a signing bonus in order to spread the cap hit over multiple seasons.

Barrett signed a four-year, $68.5 million deal with TB last year. According to Spotrac, the 29-year-old was set to make $16 million next season, which would have carried a cap hit over $19 million.

Tampa Bay has been busy locking down their roster for next season now that Tom Brady — who carries a cap hit over $20 million — has decided to return for yet another NFL season. They also converted some of nose tackle Vita Vea's contract, which reportedly freed up $7.64 million.

