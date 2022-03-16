ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Champions League scores: Live updates as Juventus, Villarreal, Lille and Chelsea chase quarterfinals

By Chuck Booth, Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly two spots remain in the final eight of Champions Leauge play. Juventus will hope that home field advantage can see them break the 1-1 deadlock with Villarreal but it'll be a tough match as two great defenses will clash. Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus and Arnaut Danjuma for Villarreal against these...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid score: Live updates, highlights from UEFA Champions League showdown

A better move from United there. Dalot gets in behind the visitors, the first player to do so in quite a while, and hangs a really tempting cross to the back post. Sancho is there to meet it but Llorente gets out quickly to ensure he does not have much of an angle to work with. He hits the ball so sweetly but it flies just away from the top corner of Oblak's far side.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thiago Silva
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

MATCHDAY: Sanctioned Chelsea at Lille, Juve-Villarreal in CL

LILLE vs. CHELSEA (0-2) Turmoil is engulfing Chelsea as it tries to protect the two-goal lead against Lille to extend its Champions League title defense into the quarterfinals. The club is only able to operate under a British government license — after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned — and its ability to spend and generate cash is restricted. At least on the field, Chelsea seems unaffected by the uncertainty of a necessary sale of the club — with Thomas Tuchel keeping the Blues third in the Premier League. French champion Lille has rediscovered its defensive form recently — it played a fifth league game in a row without conceding a goal last week — but scoring has proved more problematic. Without the injured Renato Sanches, Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec is likely to give a starting role to American forward Tim Weah in a 4-4-2 system. “We played well in the first leg. We shared the possession, but offensively, we were not dangerous enough. We need to be more clinical in their half," Gourvennec said.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champions Leauge#French#Uefa Champions League#Paramount Juventus#Paramount Lille#Cbs Sports Network
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick insists he is 'not worried' about Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to recover in time and lead Man United's attack in crucial Atletico Madrid clash... just three days after 37-year-old netted hat-trick against Tottenham

Ralf Rangnick has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to be ready to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night just three days after his hat-trick heroics against Tottenham. Ronaldo left the pitch to a standing ovation at Old Trafford after starring in United's 3-2 win over Spurs on Saturday,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He has to take this step forward in his career': Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam urges Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to grab the Old Trafford job with both hands after being heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants

Erik ten Hag is one of the frontrunners to become the next Manchester United manager and Jaap Stam thinks a move to Old Trafford would be an enormous step in the Dutchman's career. Ten Hag - who has won the Eredivisie twice with Ajax - is regarded as one of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Simeone predicts United 'vertigo' in Champions League tie

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is expecting “a dynamic game” at Old Trafford tomorrow against Manchester United in the Champions League last-16 second leg. The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago and Simeone intends to punish any United mistakes. “We’ll...
SOCCER
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy