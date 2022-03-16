Champions League scores: Live updates as Juventus, Villarreal, Lille and Chelsea chase quarterfinals

LILLE vs. CHELSEA (0-2) Turmoil is engulfing Chelsea as it tries to protect the two-goal lead against Lille to extend its Champions League title defense into the quarterfinals. The club is only able to operate under a British government license — after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned — and its ability to spend and generate cash is restricted. At least on the field, Chelsea seems unaffected by the uncertainty of a necessary sale of the club — with Thomas Tuchel keeping the Blues third in the Premier League. French champion Lille has rediscovered its defensive form recently — it played a fifth league game in a row without conceding a goal last week — but scoring has proved more problematic. Without the injured Renato Sanches, Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec is likely to give a starting role to American forward Tim Weah in a 4-4-2 system. “We played well in the first leg. We shared the possession, but offensively, we were not dangerous enough. We need to be more clinical in their half," Gourvennec said.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO