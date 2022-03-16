ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Olive, MI

Testimony: Man drank all day before driving 96 mph during fatal crash

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
HOLLAND — The man charged in a fatal Feb. 7 crash on U.S.-31 in Holland Township spent about seven hours drinking in a local establishment before getting behind the wheel the day of the crash, servers and bartenders testified in a court hearing.

Michael Jay Brown Jr., 35, of West Olive, faces a second-degree murder charge as well as charges of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death related to the crash that killed Eugene Filar, 77, of Valparaiso, Ind. and seriously injured Filar's passenger, a 76-year-old woman.

Waitstaff and bartenders at Brann's Steakhouse testified Wednesday about Brown's day of drinking, starting with 20-ounce Bud Lights at 11:30 a.m. After several hours at a table and seven Bud Lights, he moved to the bar and continued drinking until a bartender cut him off when he started spilling his drinks.

Brown left Brann's some time after 7 p.m. and drove onto northbound U.S.-31, where witnesses reported he drove wildly, changing lanes and speeding for less than half a mile before he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light between James and Felch streets.

Pre-crash data recorded in Brown's car's airbag control module showed he was driving 96 miles per hour seconds before the crash.

The crash sent both cars spinning, coming to a rest nearly 200 feet from where the crash occurred on northbound U.S.-31.

One of the drivers that pulled over to help at the scene of the crash testified in Wednesday's hearing the driver and passenger in the rear-ended Honda CRV were both unresponsive when he tried to ask if they were hurt, and the driver was slumped over the center console of the car.

Brown was "scrambling around" his car when the bystander went to check on him and pulled the car door shut when the bystander asked if Brown was alright.

A road patrol deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office testified Brown refused to take a field sobriety test, so the officer got a search warrant for Brown's blood signed by a judge and took Brown to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital to have his blood drawn for testing.

Brown told the deputy he didn't see the Honda CRV and couldn't stop in time.

At the hospital, Brown refused to allow a medical examination for several hours, the deputy said.

Blood tests detected a 0.255 blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Brown is being held in the Ottawa County Jail without bond.

The hearing Wednesday was a preliminary examination to determine if there is enough evidence to bind the case over to the 20th Circuit Court, which hears most felony cases. Because Brown hired a new attorney March 15, the judge gave the new attorney a week to review the evidence presented Wednesday and determine if a second day of preliminary examination is needed before the judge makes a ruling.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

