The steering committee of Cumberland Valley Rising (CVR) is saddened and deeply concerned by Russia’s unlawful and barbaric invasion of Ukraine. We condemn Russia’s use of military force and urge the use of diplomatic means to resolve this conflict. Our thoughts are with the people in Ukraine and we strongly support the efforts of the United States government and the international community to respond to this unwarranted, unprovoked attack.

