Municipal Lobbying Compliance Commission

Voters in Belleair, Florida, approved a charter amendment to require an unanimous vote of the town commission to abolish a municipal department. The charter amendment also requires a unanimous vote, which must be done by ordinance, to abolish the police department. The ballot measure required that actions to abolish the police department be passed by ordinance so that residents could have the option to file a veto referendum. With 100% of precincts reporting, the vote was 1,249 (80.48%) in favor and 303 (19.52%) against.

BELLEAIR, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO